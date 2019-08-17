Home

Services
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Macedonia Cemetery
Pocola, AR
View Map
Faye Bennett


1932 - 2019
Faye Bennett Obituary
Faye Bennett
Evelyn Faye Bennett, age 86, of Fort Smith, formerly of Pocola, transitioned peacefully from this life on Aug. 14, 2019, to enter her heavenly home and spend eternity with Jesus. She was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Rock Island to Jess Patrick Sweeten and Mary Ruthann Sweeten. She spent the majority of her life in Oklahoma prior to moving to Peachtree Village retirement facility. Faye was an active member of First Baptist Church in Arkoma. She was the youngest in a family of 12 children. She was an excellent cook and loved any chance to prepare a meal for her family. She enjoyed a long and fruitful life full of hard work, lots of laughs and devoted Christian service. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Bennett; her parents; and a daughter, Sheila Odom.
Faye is survived in death by a daughter, Pamela Roll (Tony) Of Lavaca; sons, Rick Bennett (Melissa) Of Fate, Texas, and Cliff Bennett (Stella) Of Rockwall, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola. The Rev. Rick Kester will be officiating the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are David Odom, Trey Bennett, Jason Roll, Tony Roll, Lynn Jestis, Ron Parker, Troy and Billy Sweeten.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or online at ; or an animal shelter of your choice.
To send online condolences and memories, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019
