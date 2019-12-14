|
|
Faye Wallis
Our beloved Faye Wallis, 81, of Pocola passed away Dec. 8, 2019. She was born March 20, 1938, in Fort Smith to Grady and Mary Marie Richison. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Pocola. Faye worked 30 years for Plastic Specialties in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Buddy Wallis; two grandsons, Dusty and Skylar Wallis; her parents; paternal grandparents, Boss and Lillie Richison; and her maternal grandmother, Nora Jones.
She is survived by her special children: four sons, Johnny Wallis of Uniontown, Donny Wallis of Stilwell, Okla., Dennis and Brenda Wallis of Pocola and Robin and Ruth Wallis of Spiro; a daughter, Tena Wallis of Fort Smith; her special grandchildren, Kris Pickle and Greg Wallis of Cameron, Tommy and Buddy Ray Wallis, Tonya and Carrie of Stilwell, Misty Dye of Van Buren, Julie Larson and Rodney Wallis of Spiro, Richard Wallis of Humble, Texas, Regina Francis of Cameron, Laci Pope of Texas and Karessa Pope of Fayetteville; 42 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Corley of Keota; four brothers, Grady and Bessie Richison of Wichita, Kan., Z.W. Richison, Monty Richison and Rena Richison, all of Pocola, OK; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Jim Cook officiating. Interment was at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Compassionate Home Care in Spiro and Hospice Home Care in Stigler; Betty and Dan McCaslin; Randy Barton; Wendy Jackson; and all her family and friends. A special thanks to her daughter, Tena; her daughter-in law, Ruth with Julie and Mathew; her granddaughter, Kris; and others who took care of her during her final moments.
Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Center.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019