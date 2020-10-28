Fern Walton
Fern Sutherlen Walton, 81, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Sandy Valley, Nev. She was born July 13, 1939, in Geronimo, Ariz.
Fern spent her life as a homemaker and caregiver. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano and accordion, and gardening. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, David Sutherlen and Franklin Walton, who she loved very much; a daughter, Jeannie Jenkins; and a brother.
She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Greb of Greenwood; a son, Dan Jordan of Arizona; two brothers, Lloyd and Glen; five grandchildren, Kyle, Ryder, Erica, Courtney and Katherine; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Gilliam Cemetery.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.