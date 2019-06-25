|
|
Ferrel Woods
Ferrel Woods, 82, of Greenwood passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was retired from Baldor.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Dawson Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Woods; two sons, David Woods of Greenwood and Rick Woods and wife Louri of Fayetteville; one daughter, Carolyn Schettler and husband Jim of Nashville; and three grandchildren.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 26, 2019