Flaura Reed
Flaura "Flo-Meme-Nana" Reed, 70, of Rudy passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home. She retired from Pulaski County as the deputy tax collector.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Reed; her parents, Lester and Naomi (Martin) Gibbs; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Fortenberry.
She is survived by a daughter, Carmen Presley of Little Rock; two sons, Gerald Presley and wife Susan of Rudy and Gregg Presley and wife Sherry of Hot Springs; two sisters, Suzy Massey of Cabot and Leslie Pruss of Maumelle; two brothers, Jimmy Gibbs of Conway and Billy Gibbs of North Carolina; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heart of Hospice, 1401 S. Waldron Road, Suite 201, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
.