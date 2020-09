Or Copy this URL to Share

Flaura Reed

Flaura S. Reed, 70, of Rudy died Sept. 11, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

She is survived by a daughter, Carmen Presley; two sons, Gerald and Gregg Presley; two sisters, Suzy Massey and Leslie Pruss; two brothers, Jimmy and Billy Gibbs; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store