Flo Smith
Flo Bell Smith, 86, of Fort Smith joined a band of faithful Christians in the heavenly city on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born to Jess and Gladys Kinsey on Aug. 9, 1932, and was one of 12 children. Flo was a Christian and a faithful member of South 46th Street Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting, teaching children's Bible class, spending time with her family and babysitting her granddog, Tsunami, with the help of her faithful friend, Larry the Wonder Dog. She spent many nights and weekends at softball, baseball, basketball and football games. Flo co-owned and operated J.R.S. Auto Supply for many years alongside the love her life, John Robert Smith. She also worked at Radiology Services at Holt Krock Clinic, as a seamstress for countless friends and as a volunteer for the parks department.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, her parents, three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Eugene Deuster of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Sara Deuster of Fort Smith and David Deuster (Ashton) of Fayetteville; two great-grandsons, Jonathan and Benjamin Deuster; three sisters, Marge Daugherty (Lloyd), Juanita Barton and Peggy McMillan; three brothers, Tuffy Kinsey, Tom Kinsey (Kenna) and Benny Kinsey; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; her loyal friend and protector, Larry the Wonder Dog; and three great-granddogs, Hurricane, Landon and Tsunami.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith officiated by Mr. Tony Rice.
Members of South 46th Street Church of Christ will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family will receive friends 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on July 18, 2019