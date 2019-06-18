|
|
Flois Belcher
Flois Marie Belcher, 86, of Ozark died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Ozark. She was a secretary for Arkansas Department of Health and of the Missionary Baptist faith. She was born June 17, 1932, in Hartman to Miles Stanley and Lura Docia Ingram Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Richard Belcher; her parents; three brothers, Bill, Kenneth and Stanley "Ingram" Phillips; a sister, Carolyn Brown; and infant sister, Bobbie Lou Phillips.
Flois is survived by a daughter, Neva Witt and husband Ernie of Ozark; a brother, Don Phillips and wife Carol of Oklahoma City; two grandchildren, Hillary Chapin and husband David of Burlington, Mass., and Haley Mefferd and husband Randy of Eagle Pass, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Blair Mefferd, Malcolm Chapin, Marlow Mefferd and Althea Chapin; and a sister-in-law, Ella Mae Phillips of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home with Brother Dwight Ganzales officiating and burial at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be George Lee Brown, Phillip Brown, Jamie Phillips, Loy Bailey, Al Cothran and Tim Baker.
Honorary pallbearers are Haskell Baker and Mark Phillips.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019