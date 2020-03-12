|
Flois McDonnor
Flois McDonnor, 78, of Ozark died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Ozark.
Graveside service was held Friday at Pope Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Joyce of Alma and Mary Smith of Plainview; a son, Donald McDonnor of Ozark; four sisters, Lois Culvert of Lawrence, Kan., Ruby Sheppard of Mountainburg, Betty Richard of Altus and Ester Pledger of Ozark; four brothers, Travis Cline of Clarksville, Jimmy Cline of Altus and Ricky and Tim Cline, both of Ozark; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 14, 2020