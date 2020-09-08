Flora Hibbard-Myers

Flora Ann Hibbard-Myers, 80, of Uniontown went to be with her heavenly Father on Sept. 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 13, 1940, in Crawford County to Claude and Hazel Ragge. She was a charter member of Uniontown Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James "Jim" Harvey Hibbard; a brother, Kenneth Ragge; and two sisters, Jerleane Armer and Brenda Pettit.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Myers; two daughters, Denna Martin and husband Darrell of Eucha, Okla., and Vicki Weldon and husband Cliff of Van Buren; a son, Kenny Hibbard and wife Tammy of Cedarville; a sister, Kay Brunk and husband Danny of Muldrow; six grandchildren, Matt Caldwell, Cody Maxwell, Josh Caldwell, Hailey Hibbard, Taylor Lincoln and Hannah Torrey; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Uniontown Assembly of God Church with interment to follow at Seabolt Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be Cody Maxwell, Matt Caldwell, Clayton Lincoln, Justin Torrey, Josh Caldwell and Isaiah Kennedy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store