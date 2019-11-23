|
Florence Brake
Florence "Flossie" Rene Brake, 69, of Vian died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Vian.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Holiness Church in Vian with burial at Haven of Rest Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Harlon; a daughter, Michele Roberts of Vian; two sons, Jeffrey Brake of Sallisaw and Mark Brake of Tahlequah, Okla.; a sister, Andrea Roberts of Sallisaw; a brother, Tony Kirk of Marble City, Okla.; and 15 grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday at the church, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019