Florence Coleman, 82, of Summerfield passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Summerfield.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Summerfield Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Terry Wagner; three sons, Gary Coleman Jr. and Eddy and John Coleman; a sister, Norna Cooper; a brother, Albert Moore; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2019
