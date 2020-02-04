Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Flossie Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flossie Bell

Send Flowers
Flossie Bell Obituary
Flossie Bell
Flossie Lee (Shepherd) Bell, 90, of Moffett died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Moffett Public School gymnasium with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery in Roland under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by three sisters, Eunice Berry, Dovie Campbell and Dorothy Crutherd; a brother, Benny Shepherd Sr.: and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flossie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -