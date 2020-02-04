|
Flossie Bell
Flossie Lee (Shepherd) Bell, 90, of Moffett died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Moffett Public School gymnasium with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery in Roland under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by three sisters, Eunice Berry, Dovie Campbell and Dorothy Crutherd; a brother, Benny Shepherd Sr.: and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 5, 2020