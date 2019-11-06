|
|
Floyd Brown
Floyd Ray Brown, 62, of Hot Springs went to be with the Lord on Nov. 3, 2019. He was born Nov. 25, 1956, in Springfield, Ore., to Roy and Maxine Brown. Floyd was a member of Lake Hamilton Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburg Steelers and college football, fishing and he was a great cook. Floyd leaves a legacy of deep love for his family.
He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Lisa Jewell Brown; his granddaughter, Jewell Passmore; and two brothers, Michael Brown and Troy Brown.
Loving survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Dube Brown; three sons, Floyd Raymond Brown, Michael (Angela) Renuard and Joshua (Rhonda) Renuard; two daughters, Fawntella Brown and Joy Stevenson; three sisters, Brenda (Dub) Black, Colleen (Pat) Rappold and Melanie (Wayne) Boren; two brothers, Jeffery (Mary) Brown and Kevin Brown; 17 grandchildren, Austin (Ashley) Westgate, Devin Westgate, Alyssa Westgate, Bryce Passmore, Hunter Brown, Gaige Brown, Abigail Wagner, Ahron Renuard, Kevin Renuard, Craig Lambright, December Barthel, Michella Renuard, Jonathan Renuard, Aubrey Montgomery, Isaac Renuard, Amanda Lambright and Owen Barthel; and a host of much loved nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Brown, Joshua Brown, Patrick Rappold, Levi Cooper, Michael Renuard and Wayne Boren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Lake Hamilton Assembly of God Church with burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Chant Cemetery in Y City.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 7, 2019