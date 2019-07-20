|
Floyd Coward
Floyd G. Coward, 81, of Mansfield passed away July 18, 2019. He was born Feb. 6, 1938, in Barber to the late Abraham and Ambia Amelia (Crumpton) Coward. He was a longtime member of and deacon at First Baptist Church in Mansfield and a volunteer firefighter in Mansfield for 25 years. He drove a bread truck for Shipley Baking Co. for 30 years. He was in the 188th Air National Guard out of Fort Smith for 9 ½ years, with one year being active duty.
Floyd is survived by his wife 60 years, Paula (Looper) Coward of Mansfield; two sons, Mark and wife Le Anne Coward of Mansfield and Gary and wife Cheryl Coward of Fort Smith; two grandsons, Christopher and wife Lindsey Coward and Darrick and wife Ashley Coward, all of Greenwood; two granddaughters, Kendra and Aaron Bailey of Greenwood and Logan and John Hearron of Bella Vista. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Alex and Lakynn Coward, Sawyer and Jude Harry, Bentley and Carley Coward and A.J. and Aubrey Bailey, all of Greenwood, and Wesley Hearron of Bella Vista; one sister-in-law, Jo Lea Robinson of Fort Smith; two nephews, Phillip Moore of Fort Smith and Father Michael Kevin Robinson of Van Buren; and his brother and sister of the heart, Paul (deceased) and Susie Hunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elizabeth Moore and husband Curtis of Fort Smith and Vivian Coward of Barber; one nephew, John William Moore; and one brother-in-law Jerry Robinson.
Cremation will be under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019