Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
108 South Sebascott Avenue
Mansfield, AR 72944
479-928-4433
Floyd Coward


1938 - 2019
Floyd Coward Obituary
Floyd Coward
Floyd G. Coward, 81, of Mansfield passed away July 18, 2019. He was born Feb. 6, 1938, in Barber to the late Abraham and Ambia Amelia (Crumpton) Coward.
Floyd was survived by his wife of 60 years, Paula (Looper) Coward of Mansfield; two sons, Mark and wife Le Anne Coward of Mansfield and Gary and wife Cheryl Coward of Fort Smith; two grandsons, Christopher and wife Lindsey Coward and Darrick and wife Ashley Coward, both of Greenwood; and two granddaughters, Kendra and Aaron Bailey of Greenwood and Logan and John Hearron of Bella Vista.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Mansfield. Cremation will be under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 405 E. Center St., Mansfield, AR 72944.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019
