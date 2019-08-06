|
|
Floyd Lamproe
The Rev. Floyd E. Lamproe, 76, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. He was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Chester to the late James and Sadie Lamproe. He retired from Rheem, was a member of the Van Buren Masonic Lodge for 52 years and was of the Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by a son, Charles Don Lamproe; four sisters; and seven brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, who he married Oct. 25, 1962; a daughter, Debbie Beals and husband Ray of Van Buren; two sisters, Dorothy Slusher of Mulberry and Sue Harris of Van Buren; two brothers, Ed Lamproe of Oregon and Lonnie Lamproe of Van Buren; a granddaughter, Candiace Beals-Irvan and husband Allen of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and five great-grandchildren, Stella, Paxton, Zelie, Thereze and Thomas.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Morrison Cemetery, near Rudy, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Lamproe Sr., Daniel Lamproe, Paul Lamproe, Allen Irvan, Ray Beals and Johnny Solley.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019