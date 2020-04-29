|
Floyd Morrison
Floyd Dale Morrison, 82, of Booneville passed away April 20, 2020, in Booneville. He was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Booneville to Tom and Jessie Morrison. Floyd was a retired mechanic and served in the U.S. Air Force. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold and Billy Morrison; a daughter, Tina Bowen; and a son, Floyd Morrison.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Morrison; a son, Franky Morrison; three daughters, Linda Pressley, Jessie Morrison and Krista Morrison; a brother, Charles Morrison; a sister, Ola Faye Yates; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
Cremation services were performed by Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2020