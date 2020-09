Or Copy this URL to Share

Floyd Pratt

Floyd Howard Pratt, 86, of Sallisaw died Sept. 10, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.

He is survived by two daughters, Janet Abramson and Linda Klick; a son, Phillip Pratt; two stepdaughters, Pam Heath and Beverly Kemp; two brothers, Roy and Eddie Pratt; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.



