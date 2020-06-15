Floyd Rowland

Floyd Rowland, 92, of Roland passed away June 12, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 23, 1927, in Moffett to Mable Morton Rowland and Jess Monroe Rowland. He married Peggy (Hays) Rowland on Sept. 3, 1954, in Scott, Okla. He worked in shipping at Riverside Furniture, attended First Assembly of God Church in Van Buren and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Floyd loved going on road trips with his family. He always invented games for them to play that were so much fun, they never asked, "Are we there yet?" His love of playing the guitar led him to a little country church where he found Jesus as his personal savior. Floyd played several instruments including the mandolin, banjo and harmonica and he would play for anyone who would listen or play with him. He also spent a lot of time in his woodworking shop making beautiful wooden gifts for his family and friends. Floyd was a Cherokee Nation citizen and admired Native American art; he was quite an artist himself of Native American portraits, historical figures and caricatures. Anytime he heard a funny story, he could draw a picture of it.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jimmy Rowland.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy of the home; two daughters, Brenda Rowland of Tahlequah, Okla., and Becky Mankins and Kenny of Fort Smith; a grandson, Zachary Mankins of Fort Smith; and several other relatives and friends. Floyd will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral service will be held at at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet 6-8 p.m.

Active pallbearers will be Kenny Mankins, Zachary Mankins, Rick Shafer, Shannon Allen, Matthew Allen and Darrell Dewitt.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store