Floyd Watson
Floyd Dean Watson, who resided in Fort Smith, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Ashton Place Manor in Barling. He was born May 29, 1934, in the Spadra community, near Clarksville, to the late Orville Watson and Eartha Moore Watson. He was 85 years old. Floyd worked for the Fort Smith Police Department and was a sheriff's deputy for the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department for several years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Massard Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen Watson.
He is survived by a daughter, Dee Anna Masterson and husband Rusty of Lavaca; a brother, Bob Watson and wife Connie of Booneville; two grandchildren, Savanna Farris and husband Lee J. of Alma and Clayton Masterson and wife Dara of Prairie Grove; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Massard Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Philip Pevehouse officiating. Burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be David Fowler, Dawayne Stamper, Nathan Stamper, Donnie Leonard, Terry Watkins and Jerry Horne.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 18, 2020