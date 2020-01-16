Home

Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Massard Missionary Baptist Church
Floyd Watson Obituary
Floyd Watson
Floyd Watson, 85, of Fort Smith died Jan. 15, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Massard Missionary Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.
He is survived by a daughter, Dee Anna Masterson; a brother, Bob Watson; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
