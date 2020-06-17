Forrest Potts

Forrest Wayne Potts, 75, of Paris died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with burial of cremains at Baxley Cemetery at a later date, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.

He is survived by three daughters, Lynn Sill, Angela Potts and Waynette Rice; two sons, Harold Potts and Ronny Reese; four sisters, Carolyn Jones, Sheila Fairbanks, Dorothy Perrault and Kaye McDaniel; a brother, Glen Jones; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store