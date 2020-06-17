Forrest Potts
Forrest Potts
Forrest Wayne Potts, 75, of Paris died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with burial of cremains at Baxley Cemetery at a later date, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by three daughters, Lynn Sill, Angela Potts and Waynette Rice; two sons, Harold Potts and Ronny Reese; four sisters, Carolyn Jones, Sheila Fairbanks, Dorothy Perrault and Kaye McDaniel; a brother, Glen Jones; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
