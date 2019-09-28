|
Frances Botsford
Frances Coppage Kerr Botsford, 98, of Benton, formerly of Arkadelphia, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Saline Memorial Hospice House in Bryant. She was born July 9, 1921, to the late Lottie Beatrice Johnston and John Brice Kerr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Allan Botsford; and her siblings, William Hamilton Kerr, Bernice Lane Kerr, Wilford Wilson Kerr, Martha Eileen Kerr Addkison, Julia Elizabeth Kerr, John Brice Kerr and Dorothy Jean Kerr.
She is survived by two daughters, Amy Daniel (Richard) and Eileen Beyers; nine grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Her family would like to express their appreciation to Drs. Mark and Joe Martindale for the care of their mother. A special thanks to the staffs at Mount Carmel Community and Saline Memorial Hospice House for their kindness, love and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Community Care Clinic, 220 W. South St., Benton, AR 72015; or Ronald McDonald Family Room, 7301 Rogers Ave., Fourth Floor, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 29, 2019