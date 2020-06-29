Frances Caughman

Frances Caughman, 83, of Sallisaw died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Brushy Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by three daughters, Betty Edwards, Tawanna Keith and Patricia Caughman; four sons, Bobby, Jimmy Caughman, Mark and Glen Caughman; 21 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



