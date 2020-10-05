1/1
B. Frances Creel Adaire, who resided in Greenwood, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Monroe, La., to William "Bill" Willingham and Versa (Hamilton) Willingham. She was 79 years old. Frances was a retired licensed practical nurse.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
She is survived by two sons, Tony Creel and wife Sarah of Salisbury, N.C., and Jackie Creel and wife Holly of Lavaca; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family of Frances Creel Adaire would like to say a special "thank you" to the staff of Pink Bud Nursing Center in Greenwood for the love and care shown to their mother and grandmother.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 10, at Church of Christ in Charleston. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
