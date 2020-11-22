Frances Howard
Frances Louise Howard, a resident of Lavaca, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 15, 1949, in Brownwood, Texas, to Monroe Storey and Lenora Brennan Storey. She was 71 years old.
Frances loved and married her longtime friend, Larry Howard. She was a Holy Ghost-filled lady of God. She strongly believed in her faith and loved with her whole heart. She was a caregiver and attended Potters House Apostolic Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marie Woods and Billy Robertson; and a brother, James Albert.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry Howard; two daughters, Sheila Mott and husband Joshua of Littleton, Colo., and Janet Zolliecoffer and husband Robert of Ozark; two brothers, John Storey and wife Debbie of Abilene, Texas, and Joe Mac Storey and wife Dennie of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren, Katelyn, Skyler, Arianna, Alexis, Alicia, Savanna, Cody, Aiza and Briza; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with Brothers Troy White, Randy Wead and Jared Polk officiating. Burial will follow at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be D.L. Bowles, Robert Zolliecoffer, Cody Zolliecoffer, Joshua Mott, Jacob Ayres and Jared Polk.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
.