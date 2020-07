Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances Lucas

Frances Aylene Lucas, 81, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at United Faith Church in Sallisaw. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; two daughters, Kelly Glass and Stacy Click; a son, Damon Glass; two sisters, Jo Anne Lowrey and Eva Perryman; and three grandchildren.



