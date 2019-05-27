|
Frances Mason
Frances Smotherman Mason, 89, died May 25, 2019, in Van Buren. She was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Wister to the late Granville and Lear Smotherman. On June 9, 1945, she married Roscoe R. Mason in Poteau. Frances was a great wife, mother and homemaker who was a strong believer in Jesus Christ. She faithfully attended Sunday school and church at the local community she lived in at the time. For many years she was actively involved with teaching Sunday school to the youth in the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Roscoe Mason; two grandsons, Danny Michael Hyatt and Larry Dale Cluck; two brothers, Leon and Tony Smotherman; and a son-in-law, Orvil Wayne Hyatt.
She is survived by three children, Leroy Mason and wife Ida, Susie Hyatt and Linda Cluck and husband Michael; a stepson, Rocky Craig and wife Debbie; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Mike and Paul Mason, Storm Dunn, Zachary Hyatt, Joe Boyer and Shawn Davis.
Honorary pallbearer is Charlie Kiser.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2019