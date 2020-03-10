|
Frances Meece
Frances Ann (Gore) Meece, 82, of Sallisaw passed away March 9, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 12, 1937, in Comanche, Okla., to Alene (Bandy) Gore and Willie Isaac Gore. She married Clifford T. Meece Jr. on Aug. 26, 1962, in Comanche; he preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2011. Mrs. Meece was the receptionist for Dr. Jim Herndon and Dr. Rick Robbins for several years. She also worked as a travel agent for many years. She was a member of Church of Christ in Sallisaw and enjoyed quilting.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Shirley Gore.
Survivors include a daughter, Lee Ann Hagins and Jay of Aspermont, Texas; a son, Michael Meece and Rachel of Sallisaw; a special daughter,: Shellie Poindexter of Sallisaw; seven grandchildren, Roger, Colby, Hailee, Matt, Rylee, Micah and Jessica; two great-grandchildren, Kensley and Havyn; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Church of Christ in Sallisaw with burial to follow at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Memorials may be made to Church of Christ, 1104 E. Choctaw Ave., Sallisaw, OK 74955; or Friends of the Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library, 101 E. Cherokee Ave., Sallisaw, OK 74955.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2020