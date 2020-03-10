|
Frances Meece
Frances Ann (Gore) Meece, 82, of Sallisaw died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ in Sallisaw with burial to follow at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann Hagins of Aspermont, Texas; a son, Michael Meece of Sallisaw; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020