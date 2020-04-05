|
|
Frances Niswonger
Frances Niswonger, 83, of Mulberry passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home. She was born March 25, 1937, in Coal Hill to the late Albert and Girtie (Dotson) Hutchison. She was a homemaker and attended Oak Bower Church in Mulberry.
In addition to her parents, Frances was also preceded in death by her husbands, J.C. Reed and Richard Niswonger; two sons, Mike and Stevey Reed; two grandchildren, Mandy Daniel and Matthew Lyles; a daughter, Jo Ann Wall; a sister, Maxine Hunter; and her grandparents who raised her, Tate and Mattie Dotson.
Survivors include five daughters, Lisa Beaudry and Mary Aldridge, both of Mulberry, and Donna Williams of Newark, Tina Hile of Ozark and Carlene Fletcher of Ormond, Fla.; a son, Jerry Reed of Mulberry; a brother, Bill Dotson of Fort Smith; 21 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 6, 2020