Frances Osborne

Frances Osborne Obituary
Frances Osborne
Frances Charlotte Osborne, 93, of Roland died Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Roland.
Private service will be at at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by two daughters, Norma Riggs and Karen Yenerich; two sons, Larry and Jerry Osborne; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2020
