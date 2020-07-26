Frances Stewart Quenin
Frances Stewart Quenin of Fort Smith died peacefully on July 23, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born October 31, 1923, in Martin, Tenn., the daughter of Edna Wharton Stewart and Dr. John McTyre Stewart.
She was a splendid, eclectic cook, a master gardener, a canny bridge player, an accomplished pianist, a deft seamstress, a knitter and crocheter, and a gracious, vivacious hostess who loved throwing parties. She thought her children were the smartest, prettiest, most handsome children in the universe, although she always bemoaned the fact that they "talk like Yankees." She was also a professional back-seat driver.
She attended Harding College, as well as, the University of Arkansas and could call the hogs with the best of them. After college, she was a teacher in Van Buren. After the birth of her son John, when she became a full-time homemaker. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for many years, and was also a candy striper at a local hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was also a long-time, devoted member of the West Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith.
She followed her beloved husband, Paul, around the world and back again, making homes for her family in Colorado, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tokyo, Mexico City, Turkey and, finally, Fort Smith – where they chose to retire. She could haggle at the marketplace and give a taxi driver directions in Spanish, Japanese and Turkish.
She loved a bawdy joke so long as it didn't contain any "bad" words. She loved Jonathan Winters, but her favorite performer was Victor Borge. She believed that talking to her plants and flowers made them grow more sturdy and beautiful. She imbued her children with her passionate love of books and music. She loved dogs, but hated cats. She put her Snickers bars in the freezer, claiming they tasted better frozen. She had a Hershey bar and a diet Dr. Pepper every day of her life, at least when she lived in the United States. Wherever she was younger, she had a daily vodka tonic, with olives and a lime wedge.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul; and her sister, Josephine Stewart Clark.
She is survived by her children, Ann Stewart Quenin (Eileen Blanchette), John Andrews Quenin and Paul Price Quenin, Jr. (Rachel Henderson), her grandchild Leigh Ann Quenasse (Dylan Quenasse), her great grandchild Luca Paul Quenasse, and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held sometime after the pandemic is over. She will be interred in the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, beside her husband – under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Contributions in her memory may be made to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center.
