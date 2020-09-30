Frances Sumpter

Frances (Hubler) Sumpter, 86, of Gore died Sept. 29, 2020, in Gore.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gore with burial at Stevenson Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by four daughters, Deborah and Danna Sumpter, Glenna Lowder and Shelly Keathley; a son, Steve Sumpter; a sister, Mary Mannon; two brothers, Lynn and Parley Hubler; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Agent Millsap Event Center.



