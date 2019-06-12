Home

Francis Edward Jolly once told the story of attending the funeral of one of his relatives when he was a young man. As the story goes, the memorial service went off without a hitch. The pastor "knocked it out of the park" and everyone was comforted. As our father passed by the casket to give his final goodbye to his loved one, he reached down to kiss her forehead. After said tender kiss, he rose back up, only to find her wig stuck to his hand. We are guessing that it was at this very moment that he decided to be cremated and forego a memorial service.
A party will be held just the way he would have liked it from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mulberry Fairgrounds. Food, drink and music will be provided. Dress is at your own risk. A good time is highly encouraged.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on June 13, 2019
