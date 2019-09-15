|
|
Francis Morgan
Francis Corene Morgan, 88, of Mountainburg passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of Highway 71 Freewill Baptist Church. Corene was born April 2, 1931, in Crawford County to the late Ben and Cora (Plum) Parker.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Morgan Jr.; and sisters, Sue France and Beverly Arnold.
Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Bassham and Carla and husband Mike Jeremiah, all of Mountainburg; a son, Johnny and wife Katie Morgan of Paris; two sisters, Carol Henderson of Mountainburg and Debbie Fimple of Ozark; two brothers, Danny Parker of Rudy and Mike Parker of Alma; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Conley Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Andy Bassham, Matt Jeremiah, Bobby Horton, Tyler Horton, Daniel Hopwood and Justin Parker.
The family will visit with friends 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Highway 71 Freewill Baptist Church in Alma.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 16, 2019