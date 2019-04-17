|
|
Francis Sears
Francis Pate Sears, 68, of Hot Springs passed from this life Monday, April 15, 2019, in Hot Springs. He was born April 16, 1950, in Paris to the late Harold Pate and Nelda Frances Sears. He was a retired industrial refrigeration repairman and a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Russellville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Sears.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by one son, William Sears of Fort Smith; two daughters, Shelley Carter of Hackett and Eliesha Wolverton of Conway; one brother, Harold Sears of Booneville; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to your local Veteran of Foreign Wars.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 18, 2019