Frank Cluck

Frank A. Cluck, 92, of Rudy died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at a local hospital.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; two daughters, Frances Fears and Dianna Fousek; two sons, Ricky and Steve Cluck; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



