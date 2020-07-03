Frank Cluck
Frank A. Cluck, 92, of Rudy passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a farmer and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the World War II era. He was affiliated with Assembly of God Church in Cedarville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice (Teague) Cluck; a sister, Bertha Baker; and six brothers, Jimmy, Emmett, Everet, John, Carl and Earnest Cluck.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean (Oliver) Cluck of the home; two daughters, Frances Fears of Mountainburg and Dianna Fousek and husband Robert of Van Buren; two sons, Ricky Cluck and wife Nancy of Rudy and Steve Cluck and wife Janet of Van Buren; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Fears, Sam Fears, Adam Cluck, Jared Cluck, Jeffery Cluck and Justin Cluck.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
