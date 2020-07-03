1/1
Frank Cluck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Cluck
Frank A. Cluck, 92, of Rudy passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a farmer and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the World War II era. He was affiliated with Assembly of God Church in Cedarville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice (Teague) Cluck; a sister, Bertha Baker; and six brothers, Jimmy, Emmett, Everet, John, Carl and Earnest Cluck.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean (Oliver) Cluck of the home; two daughters, Frances Fears of Mountainburg and Dianna Fousek and husband Robert of Van Buren; two sons, Ricky Cluck and wife Nancy of Rudy and Steve Cluck and wife Janet of Van Buren; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Fears, Sam Fears, Adam Cluck, Jared Cluck, Jeffery Cluck and Justin Cluck.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved