Frank Densmore Jr.

Frank John Densmore Jr., 72, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Graveside service with military honors will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.



