Frank Densmore Jr.
1948 - 2020-06-24
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Densmore Jr.
Frank John Densmore Jr., 72, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Graveside service with military honors will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved