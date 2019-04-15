|
|
Frank Fain
Frank Wallace Fain, 70, of Van Buren passed from this life April 8, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 21, 1948, in Fort Smith to the late Jim and Hildred Crossno Fain. Frank was with AOG for 37 years before retiring. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Definitely one of a kind, Frank held on to good moral values.
Frank is survived by his wife, Shirley Bruce of the home; his daughters, Kathy, Janie, Sarah, Angel and Shirley; his sons, Shone, Stevie, Jim, Frankie and Tony; as well as several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Davey; his sister, Pearly Belle; and three brothers, Andy, Jerry and Floyd.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 16, 2019