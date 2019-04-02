|
|
Frank Gust
Frank John Gust, 80, of Fort Smith passed away April 1, 2019. He was born Nov. 3, 1938, in Hartford, Conn., to the late Frank and Anna Gust. He was a skilled machinist, a member of the Westfield Sportsmen Club in Massachusetts and ran a mortal crew as a sergeant in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Gust; two daughters, Liane Gust and partner Ada Hartman of Fort Smith and Donna Warren and husband Steven "Pete" of Fort Smith; two grandsons, Joshua Frank Spencer and John Kenneth Warren; and two brothers, John F. Gust of Westfield, Mass., and Victor Gust of Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Memorial service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Midland Heights Church, officiated by Pastor Dan Williams. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019