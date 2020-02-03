Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Frank Hainer Obituary
Frank Hainer
Frank Corbly Hainer, 65, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a maintenance man for Marco Foam Pallet Production in California. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8547 in Moreno Valley, Calif., and a member of the Arkansas Retired Military Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ruple and Ethel May (Hynes) Hainer; a brother, James Ruple Hainer IV; and his first wife, Judy Hainer.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Hainer of the home; two daughters, Tammy and Amy, both of California; two sons, Leroy Grim of Middletown, Ohio, and Johnny Stout of Rogers; four sisters, Linda of New Jersey, Ginger Rendon of Sun City, Calif., Carol Savage of Butler, Pa., and Patricia Braun of Cedarville; three brothers, Bill Hainer of Edmond, Okla., Don Hainer of Butler and John Hainer of Van Buren; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Arkansas Retired Military Association, 144 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 4, 2020
