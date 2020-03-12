|
|
Frank Halsey Jr.
Frank "Ken" Kenneth Halsey Jr. died March 11, 2020, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 20, 1947, to the late Frank K. Halsey Sr. and Anna Mae Halsey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rene Halsey; a sister, Mary Virginia Stucker; and a great-grandson, Sawyer James Halsey.
He is survived by his first wife and now fiancée, Cathy Crider of Wichita, Kan.; a sister, Jodie Halsey Busenitz and husband Cai of Sun City West, Ariz.; two daughters, Kimi Halsey Kirkendall and husband Mark of Hackett and Kendi Halsey-Myers and husband Harold of Barling; two sons, Frank "Buddy" K. Halsey III and wife Lisa and Troy Halsey, both of Fort Smith; nine grandchildren, Frank "Brandon" K. Halsey IV and wife Courtney of Fort Smith, Nicholas Halsey and wife Jenn of Barling, Logan Halsey and fiancée London Griffith of Fort Smith, Kaelea Rene of Hackett, Cassandra Halsey of Tulsa, Katie Townsley of Columbus, Ohio, and Peggy Albertson, Stephen Halsey and Christopher Halsey, all of Wichita; and nine great-grandchildren, Bryson and Cooper, both of Fort Smith, Parker and Chandler Halsey, both of Barling, Gabriel Philips and Lydia Phillips, both of Tulsa, and Brihli Sims, Kegin Sims and Willa Rose Daignault, all of Wichita.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at First Southern Baptist Church in Central City with interment at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Halsey, Logan Halsey, Zac Lewman, Tyler Messecar and Tanner Griffith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arkansas Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 2222, Little Rock, AR 72203-9984 or online at www.archildrens.org or by calling (800) 880-7491.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2020