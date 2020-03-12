|
Frank Halsey Jr.
Frank "Ken" Kenneth Halsey Jr., 72, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at a local hospital.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Southern Baptist Church in Central City with burial at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his fiancée, Cathy Crider of Wichita, Kan.; two daughters, Kimi Kirkendall of Hackett and Kendi Halsey-Myers of Barling; two sons, Frank Halsey III and Troy Halsey, both of Fort Smith; a sister, Jodie Busenitz of Sun City West, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 14, 2020