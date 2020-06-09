Frank Koers
Frank H. Koers, loving husband and father of two, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 88. Frank was born in March of 1932 in Fort Smith to Frank and Ida (Kremer) Koers. He attended the University of Tulsa, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in 1954. While attending college, he became a member of the Kappa Alpha Order Mu Chapter. After graduating, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force, where he received an honorable discharge as captain. He enjoyed a career selling ladies apparel and, later in life, medical equipment. He was a born salesman.
He married Rachel Brown on Oct. 3, 1959, in Nashville, Tenn. They raised two daughters, Emilie and Julie.
Frank was a devout Catholic, attending St. Boniface Parochial School and St. Anne's Academy in Fort Smith. After retirement, he received his Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel; and two daughters, Emilie Petrovich and husband Steve and children Melissa, Austin and Brendan, all of Nashville, and Julie Shirey and husband Win of Hickory Flat, Ga., and daughter Claire of Nashville.
Funeral Mass will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Canton, Ga., under the direction of Woodstock Funeral Home in Woodstock, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.