|
|
Frank Koran Sr.
Frank F. Koran Sr., 67, of Siloam Springs died Feb. 9, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. Frank was born May 31, 1952, in Siloam Springs to the late Frank and Jeanette (Reynolds) Koran. He married Martha Jane Kamper on June 25, 1983. He was a truck driver and served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; three children, Frank Koran Jr. and Debra Koran, both of Siloam Springs, and Jean Koran of Oklahoma City; and three grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wasson Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, prior to the graveside service, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 12, 2020