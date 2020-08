Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank Kusler

Frank Kusler, 83, of Gore died Aug. 21, 2020, in Muskogee.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lighthouse Tabernacle in Gore with burial at White Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc.

He is survived by wife, Joann; daughter, Deena Kusler of Tahlequah; and son, Dwayne Kusler of Gore.

Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Monday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore.



