Frank Schluterman

Frank Schluterman, 74, of Subiaco died Nov. 19, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco with burial with military honors at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Darlette Ewing; a son, Dwayne Schluterman; two sisters, Mary Kiene and Lucille Wilhelm; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Rosary will be said at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the church.



